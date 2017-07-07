Lufthansa Economy Class to feature new tableware

Lufthansa is now serving its guests in Economy Class meals and drinks on
new tableware on all intercontinental flights. With a clear use of form
and elegant, consistent design, it should appeal to all target groups
and also stand the test of time when it comes to fashion trends. It is
also more environmentally friendly and easier to handle than the
previous design. In total, around 900,000 individual components will go
into service worldwide in the next few days.
Lufthansa Product Management has worked together with designers
from the LSG subsidiary company Spiriant to design the new tableware
completely from scratch - from choice of materials and colors to shapes
and individual components. Trays, coffee cups, packaging and accessories
will now all appear in the new look. Visually, the new Economy Class
tableware is characterized by its faceted shapes. Dynamic lines create
shadows which give the tableware different color nuances, depending on
the light reflection. Two different surfaces - matt and smooth - ensure a
pleasant feel.
The new tableware is also more environmentally friendly.
Disposable materials will be largely dispensed with, thus significantly
reducing volume of waste. New trays offer more stowage options due to
their space-saving design which means that one trolley can accommodate
more meals than before. Slip-resistant materials, like the new anti-skid
coating, facilitate handling for the crew. The tray holds the meal in a
slightly tilted position and stowing the trays back is also
significantly easier.