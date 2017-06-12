Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Lufthansa Group enables direct payment at check-in counter with Amadeus Airport Pay The Lufthansa Group has now enabled secure and simple payments at the check-in counter, by introducing “Amadeus Airport Pay”. This new service, developed by Amadeus and Ingenico, will subsequently be available at more than 170 airports around the world.



The customers will be able to pay for ancillary services, such as excess baggage, with chip-cards (credit/debit cards), girocard payments and compatible digital wallets. Additionally, airline staff are able to initiate compensation payments with these terminals, for instance in case a passenger voluntary steps back from an overbooked flight.



“To bring secure and seamless payment options to our passengers to ease their individual and seamless travel experience is a core objective for the Lufthansa Group. Amadeus Airport Pay enables our travellers to choose customized ancillary services for their flight while checking in or at the gate – securely and with a variety of payment options, and without the need for detours,” said Kai Schilb, Head of Payment, Lufthansa Group Hub Airlines.



“Besides, as an IT solution, Amadeus Airport Pay gives the Lufthansa Group full control over its payment infrastructure by enabling bilateral connections with a wide range of payment providers. We look forward to bringing this service to our airport check-in desks and ticket offices in more than 170 airports very soon,” added Philipp Vetten, Head of IT Payment Projects at Lufthansa Group Hub Airlines.



The standard used by the Amadeus Airport Pay solution is also fully compatible with PCI-DSS, a series of security standards defined by the payment card industry. By using a PIN method for the cards, fraud is prevented during the payment process itself.



