Malaysia Airports inks MOA with MTPB & GMR Hyderabad to promote tourism

As per a Bernama report, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd to promote and develop tourism from Telangana and South Central region of India to Malaysia, as well as positioning Hyderabad as a gateway to this region for tourism.





In a statement, Datuk Badlisham Ghazali, MD, MAHB said the three parties involved in the MOA would join forces and fund to support marketing and route development strategies by airlines operating between Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and airports operated by Malaysia Airports, particularly Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).



"This is a significant milestone for the three parties in the development of inbound tourism and in reaching the objective of turning KLIA into a regional hub," he said.



He said the key target cities in South Central India would be tapped to develop outbound tourism and the parties involved would explore the mechanism of offering special discounts for passengers from the target market and creating incentives scheme for airlines and tour operators, in promoting the outbound tourism.



Badlisham said India was the sixth largest tourism source market and the bilateral trade between India and Malaysia between 2014 and 2015 stood at USD16.93 billion. "Therefore, with 213 weekly flights from four airlines operating to various cities in India from Kuala Lumpur, there has been a steady growth in passenger movements between Kuala Lumpur and India with an average of about 9% growth since 2015," he said. (Source: Bernama)