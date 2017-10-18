Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION marhaba offers special fares to light up Diwali marhaba has announced special offers on its Silver and Family packages to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Customers can enjoy 10% off on the popular Meet & Assist service in the Silver and Family category between October 12-22, 2017. The offers can be booked on the official site using the promotional code DIWALI2017.



The service is available across Dubai with offers starting from AED 113 for Silver Meet & Assist and AED 180 for Family Meet & Assist (at Dubai International Airport Terminal 2 and Al Maktoum International Airport), over the festive Diwali season and other traditional occasions such as Dhanteras and Bhaiya Dooj. The marhaba lounges in Dubai Airports will also offer customers a Diwali menu to celebrate the season with traditional dishes and decadent desserts representing different regions in India, to get them into the festive spirit.



“We serve a large customer base from 18 destinations in India, as well as Indian expatriates in the UAE, and have seen the popularity of our services grow year on year. What better way to look after your family or treat yourself when travelling during Diwali, than to have a seamless experience at Dubai airport? Whether it’s Meet & Assist or using the marhaba lounge, we hope that our customers will feel like they are already home,” said Jyoti Bhagwani, Senior Manager, marhaba Services.



From staff speaking 11 Indian languages, to Indian dishes on its menu throughout the year, marhaba caters to the tastes and comforts of its customers from India, amongst others. marhaba operates its lounges and Meet & Assist service in Dubai Airport – DXB at all four terminals and at Al Maktoum International – DWC, in Dubai. It also operates in Bahrain and recently opened marhaba lounges in Karachi and Melbourne. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



