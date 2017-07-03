Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Mauritania Airlines International enhances global distribution with Hahn Air The German scheduled airline, Hahn Air, announced the start of an interline partnership with Mauritania Airlines International (L6). This agreement enables the national flag carrier of Mauritania to tap into new markets where they are not a member of the local Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP).



Thereby, Mauritania Airlines International expands its commercial reach to over 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets worldwide while its flights are now available on the HR-169 ticket in the Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) Amadeus and Galileo.



Mauritania Airlines International will join Hahn Air’s network of more than 300 air, rail and shuttle partners benefiting from Hahn Air’s distribution services. “We are delighted to partner with Hahn Air, the world’s leading ticketing distribution provider. With this new cooperation, we aim to access new streams of revenue whilst giving passengers worldwide the opportunity to benefit from our travel offerings in Africa and beyond,” says Mohamed Radhy Bennahi, CEO, Mauritania Airlines International.



Steve Knackstedt, Vice President – Airline Business Group, Hahn Air said, "We are proud to welcome Mauritania Airlines International into our network of partner carriers, further broadening our presence in the African market with now 49 partners connecting destinations across all 54 countries on the continent. Under the agreement, Mauritania International Airlines will benefit from additional ticket sales and our travel agent partners will have access to yet another carrier whose tickets they would normally not be able to issue."



