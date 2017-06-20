May witnesses domestic air passengers traffic growth of 17.36%

According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, the domestic airlines flew 101.74 lakh passengers in May this year, registering a 17.36% increase over the 86.69 lakh passengers flown during the same period in the previous year. IndiGo retained the number one spot having flown 41.91 lakh passengers in May followed by Jet Airways (15.51 lakh) and Air India (13.23 lakh). Spicejet carried 12.79 lakh passengers while Go Air flew 8.64 lakh passengers, Vistara flew 3.34 lakh and AirAsia carried 3.32 lakh passengers. SpiceJet reported the highest passenger load factor of 94.3% during May this year among all the domestic airline.





Passenger load factor shows how many of the total seats on offer by each airline are getting filled. GoAir reported a PLF of 93%, IndiGo (91.1%), Air- Asia (89.4 %), Vistara (86.8%), Jet Airways (85.3 %) and Air India (80.9%). IndiGo reported the best on time performance (OTP) among all the airlines at 85% at the four metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. SpiceJet took the second spot reporting an OTP of 82.4% followed by Vistara (80.2% ) and Air India (domestic) (77.8%).





The industry paid over INR 2.81 crore to the over 1.13 lakh passengers affected by cancellations, delays and those who were denied boarding in May this year. Commenting on the passenger traffic data, Sharat Dhall, COO, Yatra.com said, “We are bullish this high double digit growth on a much higher base will continue in the coming months driven by stable oil prices and increased capacity from airlines.”