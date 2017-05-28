Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION MIAL awarded top rank at Kaizen Conference & Competition GVK Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Limited (MIAL), the company that administers the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) was awarded the top rank at the 30th Kaizen Conference & Competition held on May 16 by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for creating a reusable dummy aircraft from scrap material in the renovative category of the awards. The annual awards are given to organisations in recognition of their contribution for continuous improvement in business processes and management.



MIAL spokesperson said, “Our participation for the award was triggered after the immense appreciation we received from across the world after the mock drill exercise held in March this year. The dummy aircraft on fire had caught everyone’s attention. It was then we decided to apply for the award.”



“It is indeed an honour to receive this prestigious recognition, which is a reflection of our unstinting efforts towards ensuring cost efficiency and optimum utilisation of time and resources, speaking volumes about our unswerving commitment towards environmental preservation and operational performance,” the spokesperson added.



This year MIAL’s Aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) team came up with the idea of creating an in-house dummy aircraft from scrap material. After working on it for 2 months, the MIAL team created the dummy aircraft that was first used for a realistic simulation of aircraft crash for an airport emergency drill held in March this year. The dummy aircraft has been made in such a manner that it can be reused even after being used in a fire drill exercise.

