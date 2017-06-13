Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Ministry of Civil Aviation launches DigiYatra for handling customer grievances The Ministry of Civil Aviation is adding a Digital experience for Air Travellers through DigiYatra Platform. The ‘DigiYatra’ is an industry-led initiative co-ordinated by the Ministry in line with the Prime Minister - Narendra Modi’s Digital India’s vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society.



This follows Air Sewa which brings together all the stakeholders on a common platform for handling customer grievances and disseminating real-time data.



The Union Minister for Civil Aviation - P Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressed hope that ‘DigiYatra’ initiative will transform the flying experience for passengers and position Indian Aviation amongst the most innovative air networks in the world.



The Minister of State for Civil Aviation - Jayant Sinha launched the report on ‘DigiYatra’. Sinha also briefed the media about the ‘DigiYatra’ initiative of the Ministry. He said that ‘DigiYatra’ initiative aims to bring together entire industry to develop a digital ecosystem that will deliver Indian customers a seamless, consistent and paperless service experience at every touch point of their journey.



Sinha added that the Ministry created a Technical Committee comprising industry stakeholders which will submit its recommendations in 30 days. These propositions would be open for public comments and discussions for another 30 days. These would then be translated into a time-bound action plan.



