Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION MoCA grants in principal approval for setting up 18 Greenfield Airports The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has granted 'in principle' approval for setting up of 18 Greenfield Airports and 'site clearance' approval for setting up of 7 Greenfield Airports across the country, informed Jayant Sinha, Minster of State for Civil Aviation, Government of India, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. Out of these, Mopa Airport in Goa, Navi Mumbai and Shirdi Airport in Maharashtra, Kannur Airport in Kerala, Kushinagar Airport and Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera Airport in Gujarat, Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh, Machiwara Airport in Ludhiana, Alwar Airport in Rajasthan and Rajkot Airport in Gujarat are International Greenfield Airports. The airport project at Kannur has been completed.



Upgradation of existing airports is a continuous process depending on the traffic demand, availability of land and resources, environmental clearance approval from regulatory authorities, clearance from obstruction etc.



During the last three years and the current year, MoCA has received proposals for setting up of Greenfield Airports at Ankleshwar in Gujarat, Bhiwadi (district Alwar) in Rajasthan, Dagadarthi (Nellore), Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram), Tadepalligudem (West Godavari), Oravakallu (Kurnool) and Kuppam (Chittor) in Andhra Pradesh, Chingleput near Chennai, Gwalior and Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, Hisar in Haryana, Kothagudem (Khammam) in Telangana, Noida International Airport near Jewar, Saifai (Etawah) in Uttar Pradesh, Shivdaspur in Jaipur, Karwar and Chickmagaluru in Karnataka and Rajkot in Gujarat. GoI has granted 'site clearance' approval for setting up of Greenfield Airport at Bhiwadi (district Alwar) in Rajasthan, Kothagudem (Khammam) in Telangana, Rajkot in Gujarat and Noida International Airport near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh and 'in principle' approval for setting up of Dagadarthi (Nellore), Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram) and Oravakallu (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh.



Source: PIB



