Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION MoCA proposes use of Wi-Fi in commercial aircrafts The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has proposed to allow the use of Wi-Fi in commercial aircrafts operating over Indian territory. The proposal for providing on-board Wi-Fi services involves amendments of provisions of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Indian Telegraph Rules made there under. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has already moved a proposal for providing in-flight connectivity for voice, data and video services for consideration of the Committee of Secretaries.



As of now, Wi-Fi in-flight Entertainment System (Transmitting - Portal Electronic Device) is an independent system and is not connected to aircraft control systems, making it safe for aircraft operations.



This information was given by Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Government of India in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.



Source: PIB



