More than 7% increase in air travel in 2016: IATA WATS



Highlights of the 2016 airline industry performance:



Passenger



Once again, airlines in the Asia-Pacific region carried the largest number of passengers. The regional ranking (based on total passengers carried on scheduled services by airlines registered in that region) is:



1.Asia-Pacific 35% market share (1.3 billion, an increase of 11.3% compared to 2015)

2.Europe 26% market share (992.4 million, up 6.1% over 2015)

3.North America 24% market share (911.5 million, up 3% over 2015)

4.Latin America 7% market share (275.1 million, up 1.8% from 2015)

5.Middle East 5% market share (206.1 million, an increase of 9.1% over 2015)

6.Africa 2% market share (84 million, up 6% over 2015).





The top five airlines ranked by total scheduled passengers carried (domestic and international) were:



1.Southwest Airlines (151.8 million)

2.American Airlines (144.2 million)

3.Delta Air Lines (143.3 million)

4.China Southern Airlines (114.5 million)

5.Ryanair (112 million)





The top five international/regional passenger airport-pairs were almost the same as they were in 2015, and all were within the Asia-Pacific region:



1.Hong Kong-Taipei (5.2 million, up 2.1% from 2015)

2.Jakarta-Singapore (3.4 million, up 0.9% from 2015))

3.Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-Hong Kong (3 million, a decrease of 3.14% from 2015)

4.Kuala Lumpur–Singapore (2.8 million, up 3.3% from 2015)

5.Hong Kong-Seoul (2.8 million, down 15% from 2015)



The top five domestic passenger airport-pairs were also all in the Asia-Pacific region:



1.Jeju-Seoul Gimpo (11.6 million, up 4.6% over 2015)

2.Sapporo-Tokyo Haneda (7.7 million, down 1.2% from 2015)

3.Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda (7.3 million, a decrease of 4% from 2015)

4.Melbourne-Tullamarine-Sydney (7.3 million, down 4.6% from 2015)

5.Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City (6.4 million, up 16.2% from 2015)





Passenger Traffic by Nationality



A new feature available this year in the WATS+ edition is the ranking of passenger numbers in terms of nationality (citizenship). Highlights include:



US Citizens are the world’s most prevalent travelers. Some 810 million passengers traveled on US passports in 2016 comprising 21% of all passengers worldwide. Internationally, American citizens also took top place, comprising 9.5% of all travelers. This was followed by citizens of the UK (7.8%), Germany (6.5%), China (6.4%) and France (4.1%). Domestically, US citizens were also the most prevalent travelers at 29.9%, followed by China (19.0%), India (5.2%), Indonesia (4.4%) and Japan (3.5%).

New Model Airlines



New Model Airlines[ IATA defines a New Model Airline as one whose business model is based on lower fares. See also ICAO’s definition of Low Cost Carriers (LCC) in Section 5.1-2 of the Manual on the Regulation of International Air Transport (Document 9626)] (NMAs), a classification that includes Low Cost Carriers (LCCs), accounted for 28.3% of all passengers in 2016, up from 27.1% of passengers in 2015. Network carriers account for 69.5% of total passengers while leisure carriers[ The distinction between traditional/legacy, low–costs, and leisure carriers is compiled by IATA following an auto–classification of the airline as based on its marketing strategy.] contributed 2.2% to passenger volumes.



Measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), NMAs accounted for 20% of global traffic, reflecting the concentration of this sector on short-haul flying. By the same RPK measure, network carriers accounted for 77% of traffic with leisure carriers comprising 3% of traffic.





Airline Alliances



Star Alliance maintained its position as the largest airline alliance in 2016 with 38% of total scheduled traffic (in RPK), followed by SkyTeam (33%) and oneworld (29%).





