Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Munich Airport and Moscow Domodedovo sign sister airport agreement Munich Airport and Moscow Domodedovo Airport are forging closer ties. At a special ceremony, the top managers of the two hubs, Dr. Dmitriy Kamenshchik, Chairman of the Board, Moscow Domodedovo Airport Group and Dr. Michael Kerkloh, President and CEO, Munich Airport, signed a cooperation agreement. The aim of the partnership is a systematic knowledge transfer for employees and managers on both sides. It will include activities such as exchange programmes that will give employees an up-close look at the daily workings and processes of the partner airport.



The "sister airport agreement", as it is known, also calls for an intensive exchange of ideas with regard to terminal planning, IT, real estate development, security and digitalisation.



"Munich and Moscow is a partnership between equals. The continuous interactions with our sister airports in America, Asia and Africa help us to maintain and improve on our high quality standards. That makes it an even greater pleasure for me to welcome our first sister airport in Eastern Europe," said Kerkloh, highlighting the importance he places on international networking. Moscow-Domodedovo joins Denver, Nagoya, Airports of Thailand, Singapore, Beijing and Airports Company South Africa as Munich's seventh sister airport.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter