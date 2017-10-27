Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Norwegian Jewel to spend second season in Australia & NZ during fall 2018-19 Following an expansive refurbishment, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jewel will spend a second season in Australia and New Zealand, cruising on a series of itineraries through destinations like Melbourne, Cairns, Hobart, Milford Sound, Wellington and Tauranga, as well as in the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, and a transpacific voyage from Vancouver to Tokyo (Yokohama).



In late October 2018, Norwegian Jewel will undergo a three-week dry-dock enhancement in Singapore, as part of the Norwegian Edge multi-million-dollar revitalisation programme. She will emerge as a nearly new ship for the Australian season with a new look across many of the ship’s public spaces.



“Norwegian Jewel’s Australia and New Zealand sailings have received a great deal of anticipation and excitement from guests both locally and internationally,” said Andy Stuart, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line. “The region is a bucket-list destination for many of our guests with a warm culture, lush lands, sandy beaches, action-packed adventure and more. We are thrilled to be returning to this dream destination with the iconic Norwegian Jewel looking as if she were a brand new ship.”



Highlights for the new 2018/2019 season include a spectacular 19-day transpacific journey from Vancouver to Tokyo (Yokohama) via Alaska and Russia; a 19 day journey to Australia from Singapore with stops in Bali and Komodo Island; a new 13-day South Pacific itinerary and – back by popular demand – a series of sailings in and around Australia and New Zealand home-porting from Sydney, including a seven-day round-trip itinerary featuring calls in Tasmania just before the holidays in mid-December.



Norwegian Jewel offers 15 bars and lounges, including the line's signature specialty restaurants. Accommodation options aboard Norwegian Jewel range from inside staterooms to balcony staterooms and private outdoor areas. Interconnecting rooms and multiple-bedroom suites are also available for families. Norwegian Jewel's ultra-exclusive The Haven by Norwegian is home to the ship's most luxurious suites and villas, a private courtyard, whirlpools and dedicated private deck exclusively for Haven guests, as well as dedicated concierge services.



