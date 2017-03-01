Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Oman Air boosts fleet with new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, continues its ambitious expansion plans in 2017 with three new additions to the fleet already this year. The latest aircraft is the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which joined the fleet on February 23, 2017; this is in addition to the two new 737-800s which were added to the fleet in 2017.



The wide-body Boeing 787-9 is a stretched version of the advanced long-range twin engine B787-8. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is configured with 30 award-winning flat-bed Business Class suites, designed by BE Aerospace and 258 Economy Class seats. All classes feature the state-of-the-art Thales Integrated In-Flight Entertainment System which provides an even more enjoyable guest experience, allowing access to a wide selection of on-demand entertainment delivered through a passenger experience interface developed specifically with Oman Air.



Her Excellency Hunaina Sultan Al Mughairy, Ambassador of Oman to the United States attended the aircraft delivery ceremony at the Boeing facility in Seattle, along with Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Executive Vice President–Products & Brand Development on behalf of Oman Air.The aircraft’s inaugural flight departed Seattle on February 23 and arrived Muscat on February 24, 2017.



With the addition of this latest Dreamliner, Oman Air operates five Boeing 787 Dreamliners aircraft.This aircraft will be utilised on Oman Air’s European and Far-Eastern sectors. A second new Boeing 787 Dreamliner will be joining Oman Air’s fleet in April 2017.



The delivery of new aircraft is part of Oman Air’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion. Oman Air is continuing to invest in providing guests with the best possible on board experience. To complement the new additions to the fleet, the airline has recently invested in the renovation of its three A330-300 aircraft First Class cabin.



The fleet currently consists of five Boeing 787 Dreamliners, six Airbus 330-300s, four Airbus 330-200s, five Boeing 737-900s, 25 Boeing 737-800, one Boeing 737-700 and four Embraer 175s.



