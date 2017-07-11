Oman Air honoured at Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017

Oman Air has been named as the winner of the 'Best
Airline Staff Service in the Middle East' Award at the prestigious
Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017 - voted for by air travellers based on
their own experiences.
This year’s award of ‘Best Airline Staff Service
in the Middle East’ follows wins in the same category in 2011, 2014 and
2015 and comes during a time of great growth for the airline.
The award was presented at a ceremony held at the recent Paris
Air Show. It recognises the commitment of Oman Air’s staff to providing
their guests with quality, comfort and a seamless passenger experience.
Paul Gregorowitsch, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Air,
commented, “We are delighted that Oman Air has been recognised by the
World Airline Awards for our outstanding staff service. The awards are
the most prestigious accolades available within the air travel industry
and offer an unparalleled benchmark of quality for the services airlines
offer. To have won this award four times is a testament to the
extraordinarily high standards of hospitality that our colleagues
provide to all our guests.”
Oman Air is currently engaged in a well considered and
sustainable expansion programme which will see the carrier operate 70
aircraft to around 75 destinations by 2023. In recent months, the
airline has increased the size of its fleet, launched new services to
Guangzhou, Nairobi and Manchester and increased frequency on a number of
its established routes.