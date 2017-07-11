Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Oman Air honoured at Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017 Oman Air has been named as the winner of the 'Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East' Award at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017 - voted for by air travellers based on their own experiences.



This year’s award of ‘Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East’ follows wins in the same category in 2011, 2014 and 2015 and comes during a time of great growth for the airline.



The award was presented at a ceremony held at the recent Paris Air Show. It recognises the commitment of Oman Air’s staff to providing their guests with quality, comfort and a seamless passenger experience.



Paul Gregorowitsch, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Air, commented, “We are delighted that Oman Air has been recognised by the World Airline Awards for our outstanding staff service. The awards are the most prestigious accolades available within the air travel industry and offer an unparalleled benchmark of quality for the services airlines offer. To have won this award four times is a testament to the extraordinarily high standards of hospitality that our colleagues provide to all our guests.”



Oman Air is currently engaged in a well considered and sustainable expansion programme which will see the carrier operate 70 aircraft to around 75 destinations by 2023. In recent months, the airline has increased the size of its fleet, launched new services to Guangzhou, Nairobi and Manchester and increased frequency on a number of its established routes.



