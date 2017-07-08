Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Oman Air increases capacity To Salalah; extends Ramadan Baggage Offer As the Kareef season approaches the southern parts of the Sultanate of Oman, Oman Air, the national airline for the Sultanate of Oman,is catering for the increased demand by adding to its frequency and capacity between Muscat and Salalah.



During the Khareef season (July and August), Oman Air will further increase the number of daily flights from nine to 13 departures daily. Capacity will increase by nearly 57% with 1,616 seats available daily, one way, compared to the standard 1,028 in the normal schedule.

Additionally, the carrier has announced its baggage offer introduced for the holy month of Ramadan is now here to stay.



Due to the positive response of this offer, guests travelling in economy class will continue to be able to travel with two bags (with a combined weight of up to 30kg in total) at no extra charge. Guests wanting to travel with more than two pieces of luggage totalling 30kg will be able to purchase an additional piece of up to 20kg for a nominal fee. Guests purchasing the extra baggage online will be eligible for a discount of up to 20%, online purchases are not entitled for refunds.



