Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Oman Air launches direct daily flights between Salalah & Calicut, Kerala Adding to the service currently operating between Muscat and Calicut (Kozhikode) Oman Air, the national carrier of the sultanate of Oman, is delighted to announce the launch of its new daily direct flight between Salalah and Calicut (CCJ), Kerala starting March 27, 2017; the latest move in the airline’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion.



The three and a half hour flight will depart Salalah at 01.10 hrs and arrive in Calicut at 06.20 hrs. The return flight will leave Calicut at 07.00hrs and arrive in Salalah at 09.15hrs (local time).



The daily service will be operated by a Boeing 737-800. In addition the existing frequencies between Muscat and Calicut have been increased from one daily to twice daily since February this year.



Oman Air is growing its weekly capacity to India with frequencies increasing on five of the airline’s key Indian destinations. Bombay, Delhi and Hyderabad increase from twice daily to three times daily. Calicut increases from once daily to three times daily and Lucknow increases from once daily to twice daily.



The growth in capacity follows the revised flight agreement between the Government of Oman and India in December 2016, when the number of weekly seats was increased to 27,405 seats for both countries, compared to 21,145 seats, an increase of 6,258 seats per week.



Paul Gregorowitsch, CEO, Oman Air, commented, "Oman Air is committed to support the economic development of the Dhofar region, which is a key market for us. We are extremely happy to announce this new direct service between Salalah and Calicut. Our valued guests who want to travel between Salalah and Calicut will now enjoy shorter flights as they don't have to transfer at Muscat airport. We are sure that this route will be received well by the discerning guests.



