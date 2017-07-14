Oman Air pins hopes at India reducing Open Sky threshold for further capacity expansion

STRATEGY

Having consumed all its bilateral rights with the recently concluded air bilateral between India and Oman, the national carrier of Oman Air is pinning hopes at India government's commitment to further reduce the Open Sky threshold from current above 5,000 km to less than 50,000 km by 2020. Oman Air has enhanced its weekly capacities from the 128 frequencies from 11 points India to 161 frequencies after the conclusion of the last air bilateral. Only unutilised capacity is the third daily from Mumbai due to non-availability of suitable time slot.



Speaking to media in Delhi, Oman Air CEO, Paul Gregorowitsch said that with the current bilaterals the airline will remain “stuck to 11 destinations” in India, till the Indian government fulfils its commitmentto reduce the Open Sky threshold to less than 5,000 km. He said that the airline will look at opportunities for expansion if the India government’s plans to convert some of the defense airports into civilian operations.



Talking about the business environment for airline companies in the Middle East, Gregorowitsch said that airline companies are also feeling the heat of oil economy crash in the Gulf, which has forced governments in the region to cut spending and investments. “All the airlines are impacted as travel budget of governments and companies are cut,” he said. As a result, many airlines had cancelled orders for fleet expansion. However, the CEO said that being a smaller airline company, Oman Air is less impacted by the crisis than the bigger players.“We will be making small adjustments to our growth targets,” he said. The airline will be pushing the 2020 target of 70 aircraft and 75 destinations to 2023 now, he added. Instead of undertaking reconfiguration of A-330 aircraft, the airline will now be opting for replacement, he said.



When asked for his comments on the situations arising out the sanctions imposed by neighbours on Qatar, the Oman Air CEO said that there will be no winners if situation prolongs and only losers. He expressed the hope that the tensions will blow over sooner than later.



Later speaking to TravelBiz Monitor, Bhanu Mohan Kaila, Country Manager-India, Oman Air, said that the airline has increased frequencies from Hyderabad, Delhi and Calicut, based on the approvals. The third Mumbai frequency is the one to be deployed now. He said that the airline has a seat entitlement for 27,405, which will be fully utilised with the Mumbai additional frequency deployment. He said that the airline offers excellent connectivity to Europe which has been seized well by travel trade in India. “We have an excellent business class product which we want to promote to corporate travelers,’ he said.



Ihab A Sorial, Senior Vice President – International Sales, said that India is an important market for Oman Air with the market contributing approximately 25 to 30% of the total business.He said that the focus is on diversification in terms of travel segments from India. He said that the airline wants to grow beyond the labour traffic and make it appealing to more business and premium corporate travellers. He said that about 90% of the sales in India are through the travel trade. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



