Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Oman Air to launch new route to Nairobi Oman Air, the national carrier of the sultanate of Oman, is delighted to announce the launch of its new four times weekly flight from Muscat to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, starting March 27, 2017; the latest move in the airline’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion.



The service will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 and will depart from Muscat on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, leaving at 1450 and arriving in Nairobi at 1855. From Nairobi, the flights will depart on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, leaving at 0045 and arriving in Muscat at 0650. At Nairobi there will be convenient connections to other points in Africa in cooperation with Kenyan Airways. In Muscat the guests can avail excellent connections offered by Oman Air to its destinations in the Far East, Indian Subcontinent, Europe and GCC countries.



Abdulrahman Al Busaidy, Deputy CEO and Executive Vice President- Commercial, Oman Air commented, “This new Oman Air route to the Kenyan capital Nairobi is a significant development for both countries. Trade between Kenya and Oman has been growing steadily over the years and I hope this new flight will facilitate the increase in bilateral trade and investment opportunities.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter