Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Omanair.com promises extra legroom & extra baggage to online booking In order to provide even more convenience and service to our guests, Oman Air has enabled the pre-purchase extra luggage and extra legroom, front and exit row seats in economy and lounge services at Muscat International Airport on omanair.com.



The new initiatives underline Oman Air’s ongoing commitment to improving the travel experience of all the guests by removing higher baggage charges, along with other initiatives. Oman Air previously addressed their baggage policy regarding checked baggage for all reservations in January 2017, with guests travelling in Economy Class allowed one piece of baggage of up to 30kg. Guests travelling on Oman Air’s Business or First Class are also allowed one piece of baggage of up to 30kg, plus one additional piece of baggage of up to 20kg.



Additionally the airline launched an initiative to enable emergency exit seats and seats in the first row of Economy Class to be available for general sale.



Whilst making their bookings on Omanair.com, guests can now purchase these additional services at a 20% discount than the normal rates. The comfort of the guest enjoying extra legroom seats can be purchased in advance for only OMR 5 for all flights between GCC Countries, Middle East, Africa and Indian Sub-Continent and OMR 15 for flights to Europe and Asia. Guests departing from and transferring through Muscat Airport may purchase 3 hours Lounge Access to Majan Lounge for OMR 10.



An additional 20kg bag can be purchased on pre-structured rates based on the guest's final destination and depending on the destination of travel, the rate varies from RO 20 to RO 35 per 20 kg.



