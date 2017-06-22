Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Passenger demand drives increase in flydubai’s frequency to Tanzania Dubai-based carrier flydubai announced the start of flights to Kilimanjaro from October 29. The re-launched service to the carrier’s third point in Tanzania, along with Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, will see flydubai’s network in Africa expand to 12 destinations.



flydubai began operations to Tanzania in 2014 and has seen a steady growth in passenger numbers. Kilimanjaro will be served with six flights a week three of which are via a stop in the capital, Dar es Salaam. In addition, the carrier will increase direct flights to Zanzibar from three to eight flights a week.



Commenting on the launch of flights, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said, “With the addition of the service to Kilimanjaro and more direct flights to Zanzibar, flydubai will operate 14 flights a week, marking a 133% increase in capacity to the market compared to the previous year. This is a healthy indication of the rising popularity of Tanzania as a preferred tourist destination and we are happy to be connecting the market to Dubai.”



flydubai has seen a 3.5% increase in passengers numbers travelling between the UAE and Africa in 2016 compared to 2015, a positive record for this emerging market. The 12 points in Africa will be served with more than 80 weekly flights for the summer period. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



