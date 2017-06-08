Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION PHD Chamber announces Aero Expo India 2017 & India’s First Heli Expo The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be organizing its second edition of the aviation exposition -Aero Expo India-2017 on November 2-5, 2017 in Delhi. The 4 day long Aero Expo is also going to witness India’s first ‘Heli-Expo’ at the Pawan Hans Heliport in Rohini on November 4-5.



With this announcement today KN Rao, Chairman, Civil Aviation Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry said, “After a successful launch of India’s first Aero Expo last year we are proud to announce the 2nd edition of Aero Expo-2017 in the month of November this year. The Aero Expo has no doubt helped to bring a major boost to regional air connectivity in line with PM’s recently announced ‘UDAAN’ plans and policies in India are noteworthy.”



Group Captain Retd. Rajbir Singh Saharan, Head of Rohini Heliport, while speaking at the PHD Chamber press meet, added, “This Heliport is India’s first dedicated heliport for flying in and out of Delhi to nearby areas in Choppers. He said this is a INR 100 crore project and will be an integrated one with a chopper maintenance, repair and overhaul unit as part of the Rohini complex. Owned by Pawan Hans Helicopter Limited, this Heliport will have a large number of parking bays and an AC passenger terminal with car parking.”



He assured that the Heliport will bring choppers within the reach of common man. Taking off the load from IGI Airport, the Rohini Heliport will be a dedicated one, making chopper movement easier. To promote regional air connectivity Pawan Hans has also prepared a road map to connect major destinations from the Rohini Heliport to Shimla, Haridwar, Dehradun, Mathura, Agra, Meerut and industrial hubs such as Manesar and Bahardurgarh etc.



At the forthcoming Aero Expo, global think tanks of the Aviation & Tourism sector will congregate to suggest measures and way outs to transform it to the scale of economies as also give further impetus to Make in India & Skilling India initiatives of the government.



