Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Plaza Premium Group opens new Lounge in Riyadh Wins Lounge contract for Dammam Airport Plaza Premium Group, premium airport services provider, recently added Riyadh of Saudi Arabia to its global network by opening a new Plaza Premium Lounge. Conveniently located on Mezzanine Level, Terminal 1 Departures, Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, the new Plaza Premium Lounge spans nearly 12,000 sq ft with seating of over 250 people. The state-of-the-art lounge facilities include Plaza Premium’s signature Honeycomb seating and VIP area, providing extra privacy for travellers. For business and leisure travellers shower facilities, flight information display, international TV channels, complimentary Wi-Fi and plenty of electrical outlets for tablets, laptops and mobile phones are available at the lounge.



The Group’s expansion in the Middle East continues as a contract in Dammam of Saudi Arabia has been awarded to develop and operate a brand new Plaza Premium Lounge for King Fahd International Airport for the next five years. The Group will design and build an approximately 11,200 square-foot Plaza Premium Lounge with about 250 seats in International Departures (post duty free area) of King Fahd International Airport. Slated to open in early 2018, Plaza Premium Lounge will offer hospitality, catering, shower, front-of-house and housekeeping services to guest travellers.



Song Hoi-see, Founder and CEO, Plaza Premium Group, said, “We are very excited to join hands with General Authority of Civil Aviation and Riyadh Airports Company to open a brand new Plaza Premium Lounge in Riyadh, and at the same time be awarded by Dammam Airports Company to introduce the world’s best airport lounge service to travellers in Dammam. By adding Riyadh and Dammam to the global network of Plaza Premium Lounge, we look forward to offering extra comfort and convenience to the global travellers flying through the Middle East from around the world.”





