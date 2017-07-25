Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Qatar Airways achieves 100% compliance in 2017 IATA IOSA Qatar Airways has achieved 100% compliance in the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). It was the first airline to complete the IOSA audit with 100% compliance in 2003, and has since completed the audit in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015, achieving 100% compliance each year.



Akbar Al Baker, CEO, Qatar Airways, said, "At Qatar Airways, safety and security are always our highest priorities. They are expressed in everything we do. We were pleased to be the first airline audited under the IOSA program in 2003, and we remain very proud of maintaining our unblemished safety and security record yet again in 2017. This achievement provides continued assurance that Qatar Airways meets world class safety and security standards when measured against IATA’s global benchmark. I congratulate all our staff on this achievement, which is recognition of their dedication to the safety and security of our passengers.”



The IOSA programme enables airlines to review their safety processes using a worldwide standard that has become the single internationally-accepted safety and security audit process for airlines. Under IOSA, accredited auditors assess an airline's operational management and control systems, including the areas of corporate organisation and management, flight operations, operational control, flight dispatch, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, aircraft ground handling, cargo operations and operational security.



Since 2003, when the audit programme was initiated, Qatar Airways has expanded its global footprint to more than 150 destinations, with plans to continue adding a host of new business and leisure destinations throughout 2017 and 2018, including Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco, US and Santiago, Chile, to name a few. The airline continues its expansion in Eastern Europe this summer with the recent launch of service to Skopje, soon to be followed by Prague, Czech Republic.



