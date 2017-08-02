Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Qatar Airways adds extra services to Vietnam Qatar Airways eyeing expansion in the Asian market added extra services to the Vietnam for Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Krabi from Doha. Passengers will benefit from a new direct daily service to Hanoi, in addition to the existing daily flights from Doha via Bangkok, doubling capacity to the city. Ho Chi Minh City’s daily service will also increase by three flights a week to 10, with the frequency increases starting from January 1, 2018. For Krabi the daily service will start from December 1, 2017 to Doha.



Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive, Qatar Airways, said, “The Asian market is very important for us, so we are very pleased to be able to increase our flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Krabi. Thousands of passengers every day already experience the seamless connection between flights through our state-of-the-art Doha Hub at Hamad International Airport, and now we have made it even easier for them to reach these increasingly popular Asian destinations and experience our award-winning five-star service. We will continue to explore opportunities to expand our global network of flights and add value by increasing services across our network in respond to customer demand.”



The additional Asian flights follow the recently announced expansion of Qatar Airways' existing service to Colombo in Sri Lanka and a new service to the Australian capital, Canberra.



Qatar Airways is launching 26 exciting new destinations between now and the end of 2018, including Chiang Mai, Thailand; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco, U.S.; and Santiago, Chile. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



