Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Qatar Airways adds fourth daily non-stop service from Doha to Colombo Qatar Airways has announced to introduce a fourth daily non-stop service from Doha to Colombo from August 1, 2017. In addition two of the four daily flights will be serviced by the B777-300ER aircraft to accommodate the increased travel demand to and from Sri Lanka. The increased frequency and aircraft upgauge will boost overall capacity to and from Colombo by 3,136 seats weekly, a 20% increase from current weekly capacity.



Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive, Qatar Airways, said, “We are delighted to be able to cater to the buoyant leisure and business travel demand by increasing our frequency and capacity to Colombo, the gateway to Sri Lanka and one of the most vibrant cities in South Asia. Besides our acclaimed inflight service, our passengers can now also enjoy our modern B777 aircraft when they travel with us on our non-stop service to Doha and onward to destinations in Europe, Americas and the Middle East. The additional frequency will provide passengers with even greater flexibility and convenience when planning their next trip with Qatar Airways.”



John Amaratunga, Minister of Tourism Development, Government of Sri Lanka, said, “Tourism is expected to be one of Sri Lanka’s major growth engines as we seek to further strengthen our economy. Sri Lanka, Asia’s leading destination for 2017, has a wealth of places waiting for travellers to discover. With the support of major carriers like Qatar Airways which has invested additional capacity, we are confident that Sri Lanka can achieve the target of 2.5 million tourists this year.”



The Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER features 24 Business Class seats and 388 seats in Economy Class.



