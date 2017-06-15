Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Qatar Airways affirms operations running smoothly; calls upon ICAO over blockade With the geopolitical tension in the Gulf region, Qatar Airways has issued a statement saying operations to and from its Doha hub are running smoothly, with the vast majority of flights operating as per the schedule. In the past week, the airline has flown approximately 1,200 flights between Doha and its network of more than 150 global destinations, with 90% of those flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time, the airline said.



Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive, Qatar Airways, said, “Qatar Airways’ global operations continue to run smoothly, with the vast majority of our network unaffected by the current circumstances. Our focus is on supporting any passengers impacted by the current situation and ensuring that we continue to deliver our award-winning service. Our network expansion continues with two new destinations launching in the next month. As far as we are concerned, it is business as usual.”



He added, “This blockade unprecedented, and it is in direct contradiction to the convention that guarantees rights to civil over flight. We call upon the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to declare this an illegal act. We are not a political body, we are an airline, and this blockade has stripped us of the rights which are guaranteed to us.”



Earlier this week the airline released its annual report for the fiscal year 2017, revealing a net profit of USD 541 million, a 21.7% year-on-year increase. The results also show an annual revenue increase of 10.4%.



In light of the blockade, the airline has significantly increased the operations of its global call centre and social media, and has even extended its commercial policy to ensure greater flexibility for refunds and rebooking for any passengers whose flight is impacted by the recent travel bans. The airline has also introduced new functionality on Facebook to provide customers with flexible call-back options.







