Qatar Airways agree to acquire stake in Cathay Pacific Airways As per the Bloomberg report, Qatar Airways agreed to acquire a stake in Cathay Pacific Airways, a deal that would help it gain a foothold in the world's second-biggest aviation market. The Middle Eastern carrier will buy 9.6% of Cathay from Hong Kong-based Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. and related companies for HKD 5.16 billion (USD 662 million), according to a filing to the city's stock exchange Monday.



Akbar Al Baker, CEO, Qatar Airways confirming the deal, said the investment “further supports Qatar Airways investment strategy”. When completed, the purchase, the first ever investment by a Middle Eastern airline in an East Asian carrier, would make the Doha-based company the third largest shareholder in Cathay. It would also provide access to mainland China, a country set to emerge as the world’s biggest aviation market within a decade. The deal comes a few months after Qatar Airways dropped a plan to invest in American Airlines Group Inc, which rebuffed the attempt. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



