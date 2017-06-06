Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Qatar Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt & Bahrain With the ongoing news on Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain breaking diplomatic ties with Qatar over 'terrorism', Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on June 5, 2017, and to the UAE, the Kingdom of Bahrain and Egypt as of June 6, 2017, until further notice.



Passengers holding a confirmed Qatar Airways ticket to any of the four countries between June 5 - July 6, 2017 are permitted to rebook their flights up to 30 days after their current confirmed departure date, one time free of charge. They will also be permitted to refund the unused portion of their tickets booked for the above period once, free of charge. The service fee remains non-refundable. Qatari Nationals are advised to contact the Qatar Ministry of Interior for further information.



All customers booked on affected flights will be provided with alternative options, including the option of a full refund on any unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternative Qatar Airways network destination. The refund will be made to the original form of payment and the refund will be processed within 14 - 28 days. Passengers who have purchased their Qatar Airways tickets through a Travel Agency can request their refund from the issuing Travel Agent.



Qatar Airways' flights to Europe and the Americas won’t be affected in any way. The official website can be checked for further updates. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter