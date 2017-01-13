Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Qatar Airways unveils its biggest travel festival ever for 2017 Qatar Airways’ popular Travel Festival is back and has been significantly enhanced for 2017, inviting world travellers to take advantage of a number of exceptional deals across the airline’s global network. Extraordinary deals can be found on the World’s Best Business Class and Economy Class, along with special companion fares, discounts on group bookings and kids fly free offer on sale between January 9-16, 2017, with a travel period between January 11 and December 15, 2017.



The Qatar Airways Travel Festival online Treasure Hunt will also once again offer Qatar Airways’ millions of social media followers the opportunity of searching for a zero fare Golden Ticket to one of the airline’s exciting global destinations, with clues being released via the airline’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages throughout the sale period.



For the first time since starting the travel festival, Qatar Airways’ has partnered with leading global financial services company, Visa, providing eligible card holders with discounts of up to 15% extra on flight bookings. Travellers can also take advantage of the airline’s partnership with AccorHotels, receiving a 10% discount when booking accommodation via the airline’s website, as well additional benefits on great flight and hotel packages when booking with partner Expedia.



Dr. Hugh Dunleavy, Chief Commercial Officer, Qatar Airways said, “The Qatar Airways Travel Festival has fast become an exciting global event that offers great value and encourages our travellers to keep exploring; and I’m thrilled to be able to bring it back for its third installment. Our guests also have the opportunity to benefit from further discounts on group bookings – our travel festival is designed to encourage our valued guests to go places together and create memories with those who they cherish the most.”



Passengers taking advantage of the Qatar Airways Travel Festival are encouraged to turn two holidays into one by planning a stopover in Doha, with a new transit visa scheme offering visitors a free transit visa for up to 96 hours on your way to or from your final destination. Combine a quick visit to Doha, with its historic sites and five-star shopping and resorts, with a dream holiday – only available to Qatar Airways passengers. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter