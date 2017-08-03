Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Qatar drops plan to buy 10% stake in American Airlines Doha-based Qatar Airways has terminated its plan to buy 10% stake in American Airlines, since “it no longer meets their objectives.”



In a statement issued to the press, the airline said, “Qatar Airways has taken the decision not to proceed with its proposed passive financial investment in American Airlines. Further review of the proposed financial investment, taking into account the latest public disclosure of American Airlines, has demonstrated that the investment no longer meets our objectives. Qatar Airways will continue to investigate alternative investment opportunities in the United States of America and elsewhere that do meet our objectives.”



“Qatar Airways will continue to seek opportunities to invest in global aviation to support the airline's goal to offer the best possible travel experience for its customers,” the carrier said. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



