Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION RJ launches first-ever global sale with super low fares Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced the launch of an amazing sales promotion campaign for the winter season. The heavily discounted fares will run on all RJ’s direct destinations, except for its Far East destinations: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Hong King.



The offer, on Economy Class, is valid for sale in Jordan and the outstations for two weeks between July 25 and August 12, 2017, for travel to take place between September 20, 2017 and March 15, 2018, excluding the period between December 15, 2017 and January 10, 2018.



Stefan Pichler, President/CEO, RJ said, “We are listening to our customers and in the last weeks, I have heard some complaints about the pricing policy of RJ. Well, we will make up for it with our first ever global network sale. This is the best deal ever: a distinguished quality product of theNational Carrier of Jordan offered at fares that everyone can afford.”



He added, “We invite our guests from Jordan and all over the world to benefit from this time-limited offer. Buy now, as long as this offer is valid!We hope to attract new customers to travel with us and maintain the loyalty of our frequent flyers.”



Pichler stated that through these fares Royal Jordanian aims to enhance its market share and also to increase the seat load factor on its 25 modern aircraft that fly to 44 destinations worldwide.



