Royal Jordanian appoints Stefan Pichler as its President/CEO The Board of Directors of Royal Jordanian Airlines has appointed Stefan Pichler as President/Chief Executive Officer of the company as of June 1, 2017, succeeding Captain Suleiman Obeidat.



The Chairman said Darwazah welcomed Pichler into Royal Jordanian expressing his confidence in his professional capabilities and rich experience directly related to the management and the operation of international airlines, highlighting that his selection for this position has come after a long process conducted by Royal Jordanian’s Board of Directors.



Darwazah further stated that taking Royal Jordanian forward requires continuous efforts and dedication in investing in human capital, adopting advanced technical applications and deploying creative marketing techniques to increase the airline’s revenue and enhance its competitiveness. The Chairman extended on this occasion his appreciation to Captain Suleiman Obeidat for having led the airline during this transitional stage since his designation by the board in October 2015.



He comes with a broad experience that extends for over 30 years in the aviation industry, as he had previously occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer of Air Berlin, the Chairman and Managing Director of Fiji Airways, the Chief Executive Officer of Al Jazeera airlines, the Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO of the Australian Virgin Airlines and the Chief Executive Officer of Thomas Cook leisure group. He had started his career in sales at Lufthansa Airlines working and gradually assuming the position of the Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa.



Pichler holds an MBA from the Augsburg University in Germany and has participated in several specialised and multi-disciplinary courses and programs in the airline industry including commercial, operational, services, management, finance and tourism fields.



