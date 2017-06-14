Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Royal Wings to operate direct regular Aqaba-Dubai flights A subsidiary of Royal Jordanian, Royal Wings will start operating direct regular flights between King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai as of June 15, 2017. Royal Wings has plans to transfer its operations from Amman to Aqaba to boost air transportation and tourism in the port city.



The plane departs at 8:35 from King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba and arrives at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 12:25; it takes off from Dubai at 13:10 and arrives in Aqaba at 15:15.



This new service will be run twice weekly – Sundays and Thursdays – at a first stage, with competitive ticket fares to facilitate the movement of passengers between Aqaba, an important tourist and economic destination on the shores of the Red Sea, and Dubai, a vital and pivotal business centre.



Osama Quntar, Managing Director, Royal Wings said, “Royal Wings operates this route in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board, which continuously seeks to promote Jordan to the world, especially in the Arab Gulf countries, whose citizens consider Jordan an attractive destination for family tourism in terms of entertainment, culture, health and medical and eco tourism.”



Royal Wings will soon move its operations to Aqaba, in cooperation with Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZA). This new service to Dubai comes after it launched direct regular flights to Beirut and Cairo. The company also aims to operate to new markets like London, Milan, Moscow, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo, Stockholm and others, according to its 2017- 2018 operational plan.



