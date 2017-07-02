 
Sunday, 02 July, 2017, 12 : 00 PM [IST]

Ryanair introduces new routes from Baden-Airpark
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Last month Ryanair announced their new winter flight schedule. From October 2017 Ryanair offers a completely new winter connection from Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden (FKB) to Sevilla twice a week.

There will be also five other new connections to Tel Aviv, Edinbugh, Eilat (Owda), Lisbon and Warsaw-Modlin as well as additional flights to London-Stansted nine times a week. Per week Ryanair offers 42 flights to 18 destinations from Baden-Baden’s airport FKB.

Furthermore, since March 2017 Turkish Airlines connects Baden-Baden to the rest of the world with four flights per week to Istanbul-Atatürk. From Istanbul, connections to Bangkok, Delhi, Dubai, Moscow, Hong Kong, Peking, Singapore and many other destinations are available.
 
