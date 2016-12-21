Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SIA to boost Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia & West Asia services Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be increasing flight frequency to points in Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia and West Asia in the Northern Summer operating season (March 26, 2017 to October 28, 2017) to meet growing travel demand.



In Australia, Melbourne will be served with 31 weekly flights, up from 28, with effect from 17 July 2017, while flight frequency to Brisbane will increase to 28 per week, up from 24, starting on 22 August 2017. From 4 June 2017, Sydney will be served 33 times per week, up from 31 times per week. To cater to peak period demand, flight frequency to Sydney will be further increased to 35 weekly flights from 18 June to 30 September 2017.



In Europe, Rome will be served four times per week from July 2017, up from the current two weekly flights. As previously announced, Moscow will be served five times per week, up from four times, with effect from 30 May 2017, when services beyond Moscow to the new destination of Stockholm are introduced.



In Southeast Asia, Bangkok flight frequency will increase to six per day from five with effect from 26 March 2017. Ho Chi Minh City will be served 19 times per week from the same day, up from the current 17 per week.



In West Asia, the Indian city of Ahmedabad will be served four times per week, up from the current three, with effect from 26 March 2017, while Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka will be served 10 times per week with effect from 19 July 2017, up from the current seven flights per week.



The additional services are subject to regulatory approvals.



