SilkAir offers return fares to Singapore starting from INR 19,499

SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, has announced its special 2017 New Year fares. The Singapore based airline, in its latest fare promotion, has included South East Asia and North Asia destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, China and Japan. All inclusive return fare to Singapore starts from INR 19,499. These offers can be availed by making a booking before January 31, 2017, for travel before June 30.





The newly launched SilkAir mobile app will provide travellers additional savings of minimum INR 1,500 on airfares when purchase is done via preferred payment partner MasterCard.



SilkAir now operates to 8 cities in India, connecting to over 50 destinations in the Asia-Pacific.



