Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SilkAir offers special fares to 12 destinations SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, being the Official Airline Partner for Dharma Productions’ latest film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has announced special fares to 12 Honeymoon Destinations within their network, to celebrate the release of the film on March 10, 2017 starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.



The Singapore based airline’s campaign is promoting after honeymoon destinations in Southeast Asia - Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Phuket, Bangkok, Denpasar (Bali), Bandung, Lombok, Yogykarta, Kalibo, Manila and Hong Kong. Travellers can enjoy this special offer by making a booking before March 25, 2017 for travel before September 30, 2017.



SilkAir’s special ‘Two-to-go’ fares will start from INR 17,999. Travellers can also make an additional savings of up to INR 1,500 by booking through the SilkAir app.



Bookings can be made through SilkAir's mobile app, SilkAir.com, SilkAir Ticketing Offices or accredited agents in India.



