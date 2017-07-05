STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SilkAir welcomes new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft; celebrates with special offers SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, is offering customers exceptional return airfares as well as a chance to win Business Class tickets to its extensive network of 53 destinations, in celebration of the upcoming arrival of its new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which is slated for October this year.



Held from July 3-31, 2017 only, the promotional sale features attractive discounts for both Business and Economy Class airfares. In addition, customers who purchase any SilkAir ticket in the same period are instantly entered into a lucky draw, where eight lucky winners will each win a pair of return Business Class tickets to any of SilkAir’s 53 destinations in Asia Pacific.



SilkAir India is offering special fares from Kochi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. There are two travel periods: July 4, 2017 –October 31, 2017 and November 1, 2017 –April 30, 2018. Special all-in one way fares are available to Singapore from INR5888 and to Kuala Lumpur INR 7888 onwards. The all-in return fares to Singapore start from INR 13888 and to Malaysia from INR 14888.



These fares can be purchased on SilkAir’s website and are inclusive of the full-service carrier’s many comforts and conveniences including 30kg and 40kg check-in baggage allowance for Economy and Business class respectively, inflight meals, complimentary wireless streaming of inflight entertainment via the SilkAir Studio app, and the chance to earn miles on the KrisFlyer frequent flyer programme. Codeshare flights, chartered flights and tickets issued by other airlines are not eligible for this promotion.



“SilkAir is excited to welcome the first of our new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to our fleet towards the end of this year, which marks another milestone in our commitment to constantly improve the travel experience for passengers,” said Jagdish Ram Bhojwani, General Manager India, SilkAir.



He added, “We are pleased to offer these special fares to thank and reward our customers for their enduring support as well as welcome travellers who are new to SilkAir. Additionally, we are presenting an opportunity to eight lucky winners and their partners to experience our Business Class product, which we trust they will fully enjoy.”



This lucky draw is open to all customers within the SilkAir network who fulfil the conditions to enter the draw, including customers who purchase any SilkAir tickets that are not part of the promotional fares. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter