Friday, 10 March, 2017, 12 : 00 PM [IST]

SilkAir's special fares to 12 honeymoon destinations
According to a report by The Business Line, SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, is the official airline partner for Dharma Productions’ latest film- Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will be reaching theatres on March 10. To celebrate this association, SilkAir has announced special fares to 12 Honeymoon destinations within their network.

The most sought after honeymoon destinations within the airline's network in South East Asia include Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Phuket, Bangkok, Denpasar (Bali), Bandung, Lombok, Yogykarta, Kalibo, Manila and Hong Kong.

The offer is available for bookings made before March 25, 2017 and for travel before September 30, 2017.

SilkAir’s special ‘Two-to- go’ fares start from INR. 17,999. Travellers can avail an additional savings of up to INR. 1500 by booking through the SilkAir app.

SilkAir and Singapore Airlines have combined operations from 11 Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam connecting to over 100 destinations via its hub - Singapore.
 
