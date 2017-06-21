Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Singapore Airlines introduces special offer for KrisFlyer loyalty card members Singapore Airlines has launched a special offer for its new and existing KrisFlyer loyalty card members, stated a release. Customers booking a Singapore Airlines or SilkAir return ticket during the period June 16 – 30, 2017 on www.singaporeair.com or SingaporeAir mobile app will receive two complimentary flights on Vistara. This offer is valid for travel between July 1 and August 31, 2017 on Suites, First, Business and Economy (Flexi and Flexi Saver) fares.



To avail this offer, travel must originate from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. Except for Singapore Airlines Suites or First Class passengers who will be entitled to Vistara’s Business Class, customers will be allotted the same cabin class on their complimentary Vistara tickets with travel validity from July 21, 2017 to August 31, 2018.



Furthermore, travelers from India can redeem a complimentary SGD 20 Changi Dollar Voucher for use at all participating shops, restaurants and lounges when they transit at Singapore Changi Airport. Indian nationals can also avail of one-way, Visa Free Transit Facility for up to 96 hours in Singapore with a valid onward ticket and a valid visa from selected countries.



