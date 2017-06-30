Singapore Airlines replace B777 with latest A350 on its Mumbai route

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to introduce its latest Airbus A350 aircraft on its India routes by deploying the aircraft on the Mumbai-Singapore route. With this development, SIA will replace the current Boeing 777 operational on this route. The inaugural A350 service will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai at 1145 hrs tomorrow.



The aircraft built in a three-class configuration offers 253 seats, with 42 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy and 187 Economy Class seats. The 253-seater aircraft is a wide body aircraft through which SIA is looking at offering modern in-flight amenities.



“SIA is committed towards delivering the best in-flight travel experience to our Indian travellers. The launch of A350 services to India is a testament to our commitment towards operating a modern and young fleet across the world. A350 is the most modern aircraft with the best inflight amenties. We are offering only 253 seats in our A350 as compared to other A350s which offer 280 to 350 seats. This reflects our intentions to offer more comfort to our passengers,” said David Lim, GM - India, SIA.







The daily SIA flight SQ422 will depart from Singapore at 0740 hrs and reach Mumbai at 1030 hrs. On the return journey from CSIA, the flight will depart at 1145 hrs to reach Singapore at 1950 hrs.

