Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SpiceJet announces four new flights connecting Surat to key metros SpiceJet announced the launch of four new daily non-stop flights connecting Surat to the country’s key business metros. Effective July 10, 2017, SpiceJet has launched its new daily direct flight for the Mumbai-Surat-Mumbai sector. Offering enhanced frequencies for the Hyderabad-Surat-Hyderabad sector, the airline will be operating its second daily direct flight on the sector.



SpiceJet now connects Surat with direct flights to Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa and Mumbai.



Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, said, “We have been working towards enhancing the network for Surat to ensure better connectivity with key metros. Hyderabad and Mumbai are key business centres drawing huge movements. In the absence of a daily direct flight on these routes up till now, SpiceJet is optimistic to attract huge demand from day one. We are thankful to the Government of Gujarat and Hon. MP Shri. C. R. Patil for his support, which has enabled us to explore new flight between Mumbai and Surat.”



SG-2671 will depart from Hyderabad at 5.45 am to arrive at Surat at 7.35 am on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, whereas the same flight will depart from Hyderabad at 5.10 am on the rest of the days of the week to arrive at Surat at 7.00 am. The airline will also be operating a daily flight between Surat and Hyderabad with SG-2672 departing from Surat at 7.00 pm and arriving at Hyderabad at 9.10 pm.



SG-2683 will depart from Surat at 7.55 am and arrive at Mumbai at 8.50 am on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, whereas the same flight will depart from Surat at 7.25 am on the rest of the days of the week to arrive at Mumbai at 8.30 am. The airline will also be operating a daily flight on the Mumbai-Surat route with SG-2684 departing from Mumbai at 5.45 pm and arriving at Surat at 6.40 pm.









