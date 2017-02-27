Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SpiceJet announces its seventh international destination SpiceJet unveiled its first ever flight to Dhaka thus enhancing its global footprint. The airline now operates to 7 international destinations. SpiceJet will be operating a direct daily flight on the Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata route from March 23, 2017. Booking for the route is now open.



To celebrate the launch of the new route, the airline has also announced an introductory promotional fare of INR 3549 (all inclusive) for Kolkata-Dhaka and BDT 4325 (all inclusive) for Dhaka-Kolkata. Dhaka is the second international destination after Bangkok that the airline will be serving with a direct daily flight from Kolkata.



As per the schedule starting March 23, the flight SG 71 will depart from Kolkata at 6.10 am to arrive at Dhaka at 7:30 am. The return flight SG 72 will depart from Dhaka at 8:15 am to reach Kolkata at 8:30 am. With the commencement of the summer schedule from the March 26, the flight SG 71 will depart from Kolkata at 7:10 am to arrive at Dhaka at 8:35 am. The return flight SG 72 will depart from Dhaka at 9:20 am to reach Kolkata at 9:40 am.



Announcing the new international flight, Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet Ltd. said, “We believe that international markets have a huge potential and hence expanding our global footprint has always been a prerogative. With our much awaited mega Boeing deal finally concluded the time is now ripe for SpiceJet to eye new markets and boost connectivity. As we work towards placing more aircraft into our fleet; we will aggressively look at newer and enhanced connections in both the regional and international markets."



“The new daily flight on the Kolkata – Dhaka route will help increase the connectivity with Bangladesh from India. Travellers coming for medical and business purposes will benefit from this new flight,” he added.



The new flight will provide convenient onward connections to cities such as Bangkok, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Aizawl and Silchar via Kolkata to Dhaka.



