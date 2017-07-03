 
Monday, 03 July, 2017, 13 : 15 PM [IST]

SpiceJet connects Patna with 4 Indian metro cities
SpiceJet has added Patna to its domestic network by flagging off four daily direct flights from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru, stated a release.

The flag-off ceremony was graced by Patna Airport Director AAI R S Lahauria, Santosh Singh AGM ATC, Comdt Dharamveer Yadav CISF, AAI officials and senior SpiceJet officials. The launch was initiated with the customary lamp lighting ceremony marking the formal announcement of the launch of the new flight service. Flight SG 867 was given a ceremonial flag off at 10:55 am which departed to Bengaluru on its maiden flight from the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna. The first passengers were welcomed and mementoes were gifted to them by AAI and SpiceJet officials.

Flight Schedule



Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Effective
SG 761 Delhi Patna 16:45 18:50 1234567 10 July 2017
SG 762 Patna Delhi 19:35 21:15 1234567 10 July 2017
             
SG 876 Mumbai Patna 5:45 8:15 1234567 1 July 2017
SG 877 Patna Mumbai 19:50 22:20 1234567 1 July 2017
             
SG 876 Patna Kolkata 8:45 9:45 1234567 1 July 2017
SG 877 Kolkata Patna 17:55 19:05 1234567 1 July 2017
             
SG 831 Hyderabad Patna 8:00 10:10 1234567 1 July 2017
SG 832 Patna Hyderabad 18:00 20:20 1234567 1 July 2017
             
SG 867 Patna Bengaluru 10:55 13:25 1 34567 1 July 2017
SG 868 Bengaluru Patna 13:55 17:05 1 34567 1 July 2017
             
SG 867 Patna Chennai 10:55 13:25 2 1 July 2017
SG 868 Chennai Patna 14:35 17:05 2 1 July  2017

(*1- Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)

On the occasion of the flagging off ceremony, Shilpa Bhatia, Senior VP, Commercial SpiceJet said, “Being the 5th fastest growing city of the country and raking in the highest GDP of Bihar with growth rates exceeding 40%, Patna is all set to embark on a new growth journey and SpiceJet is happy to be a part of it. We are proud to induct Patna as the latest station on SpiceJet’s domestic network. Our new flights will offer Patna a very competent metro connectivity elevating it on to the pan-India network.”

The airline has also announced direct flight services on the route Delhi-Patna-Delhi effective July 10.
 
