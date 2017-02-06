SpiceJet introduces uniforms in ‘Red-Hot-Spicy’ avatar

SpiceJet, is going in for an image makeover with
its strong workforce switching to a Redder, Hotter and Spicier new
uniform beginning starting today. The uniforms retain the carrier’s
signature red colour largely while incorporating some unique and
flamboyant designs to infuse boldness and style. Inspired by the
airline’s image of Red.Hot.Spicy, the new range of uniforms has been
introduced to enhance the glamour and style quotient while keeping the
youthfulness and the elegance intact.
The new range includes a unique design for each department
specifically stylized to suit the different seasons and time periods
like summers, winters etc. For instance the summer wear for the female
cabin crew will include a one-piece dress. They will be attired in a
short shift dress, cut and sewn and detailed with accessory elements
like a sling bag and box heels; for service, besides a pinafore inspired
apron. Whereas men will be paired in a formal three-piece suit
inclusive of red waistcoats and white shirts. Laced up oxford shoes have
been introduced keeping in mind the ease and comfort of the user. With
the unique colour scheme in place, droves of the cabin crew will be seen
in sharp tones of red and black, reflecting the youthful persona of the
airline.
The range for the pilots’ squad includes a single button slim
cut black suit for men. For the on-ground staff, women will be wearing a
button back blouse in white and red polka dots with skirt suits in red,
while the men will be in black slim cut single button suit with red
trim detail on the white shirt collar. The engineering department on the
other hand will be seen in smart casuals in signature polo t-shirts
with a utility jacket.
Debojo Maharshi, CMO, SpiceJet on the occasion said, “It is all
about the experience and everything that meets the eye while being
on-board or on-ground influences the brand image. The new range of
uniforms has been meticulously designed to amplify the brand values of
SpiceJet while giving a more contemporary look in line with the global
standards. Besides the aesthetic appeal, attention has been invested in
ensuring high quality standards to ensure comfort for the users.”
The new dress code has been created by SHIFT, promoted by the
celebrated designer Nimish Shah, who pioneers in creating and evolving a
premium fashion and lifestyle business.