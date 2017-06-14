Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SpiceJet launches operations under UDAN scheme SpiceJet launched its operations under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The airline announced the launch of two new daily direct flights on the routes of Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai effective July 10, 2017.



SpiceJet was awarded six proposals and eleven routes under the first phase of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). Out of the six proposals, four will cater to unserved markets of Adampur, Kandla, Puducherry and Jaisalmer whereas two will be for underserved markets of Porbandar and Kanpur.



On the occasion, Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said, “I am delighted that SpiceJet is helping realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly. UDAN is a grand scheme and we are proud to be amongst the pacesetters for the scheme. It has been our constant endeavour to enable the common man to fly since we began operations 12 years back. We will connect many more small towns and cities in times to come. ”



SpiceJet’s Q-400 aircraft – SG 2873, operating on the Mumbai-Porbandar route, will depart from Mumbai for Porbandar at 09.30 AM, whereas SG 2874 will be operational on the Porbandar-Mumbai route departing at 11.05 am. However, the return Porbandar-Mumbai fight will be a non-RCS flight.



The airline will also be operating a daily direct flight on the Mumbai-Kandla route departing from Mumbai at 1.05 pm, whereas the flight on the Kandla-Mumbai route will depart at 3.10 pm.



Under the UDAN scheme, the airline will be operating the new flights on the Mumbai-Porbandar route with RCS seats at INR 2,250 (all in) whereas the fare on the Mumbai-Kandla and Kandla-Mumbai routes would be INR 2,500 (all in) for RCS seats.





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter