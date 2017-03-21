Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SpiceJet spreads joy with ‘Giving Wings to Dreams’ programme SpiceJet, a low-cost carrier, yet again embarked on its journey of #GivingWingsToDreams by offering the special treat to around 50 underprivileged children in association with the Rotary Club of Chandigarh. The airline operated a special flight on March 20, 2017 from Chandigarh for a set of kids who have never flown before thereby giving them a lifetime opportunity. The children invited for the initiative belonged to states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the union territory of Chandigarh.



The special initiative programmed a one hour flight for kids aged between 12 – 14 years who were very excited to fly for the very first time. The children were completely attended to and taken care of by the airline crew who engaged with them providing them with more information on the voyage experience and the place, thereby making the tour even more eventful. They were provided healthy snacks like sandwiches and juices while on-board.



Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet is all about rising up from your daily mundane life, adding a bit of spice and experiencing something new. And when this objective fused with our vision of making every Indian fly, it catapulted into this special initiative called #GivingWingstoDreams. Dedicated to the future of our country this is our bit towards adding zest and offering a ‘wow’ experience to the lives of those special kids who have been deprived of the beautiful things life has to offer. We would like to thank the Rotary Club of Chandigarh for making this possible for us this time.”



#GivingWingstoDreams is a special initiative by SpiceJet under which the airline organises these special treats for underprivileged children and for children with special needs, with such regular activities throughout the year. This year and last year too, SpiceJet has conducted similar flights for underprivileged children from Delhi to Goa on the occasion of Holi. Past initiatives also included similar flights for children from Calcutta orphanages for a day trip to Delhi and for a group of autistic children from Chennai, who were taken for a day-trip to Madurai.



