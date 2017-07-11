Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SpiceJet starts 2 daily direct flights on the UDAN routes of Porbander & Kandla from Mumbai SpiceJet has launched two daily direct flights on the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) routes of Mumbai– Porbander and Mumbai–Kandla routes. The traditional flag-off and lamp-lighting ceremonies were held at the Porbandar Airport, Gujarat.



The flag-off ceremony was attended by Anup Gupta, AAI Airport Director Porbandar and Comdt CISF Sanjay Kumar along with senior SpiceJet officials. The launch was initiated with the customary lamp lighting ceremony followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the formal announcement of the new flight service. The first passenger was welcomed by Gupta and the ceremony finally came to a conclusion by flagging-off flight SG 2874 at 11.05 am, from the Porbandar Airport, Gujarat.



In line with the aviation tradition to mark key milestones, the homecoming journey of SpiceJet’s SG 2873 deployed on the Mumbai–Porbandar route was greeted with a grand water cannon salute at the Porbandar Airport, Gujarat.



On the occasion of the flagging off ceremony, Shilpa Bhatia, Sr. VP, Commercial, SpiceJet said, “SpiceJet is proud to flag off its maiden flights on the UDAN routes marking a new growth era for the airline. We are delighted to be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly”.



SpiceJet was awarded six proposals and eleven routes under the first phase of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). Out of the six proposals, four will cater to unserved markets of Adampur, Kandla, Puducherry and Jaisalmer whereas two will be for underserved markets of Porbandar and Kanpur.



Flight No Origin Destination Departure Arrival Starting Fare (all inclusive) Frequency SG 2873 Mumbai Porbandar 9:30 10:45 Rs.2250 Daily *SG 2874 Porbandar Mumbai 11:05 12:20 Rs.3099 Daily SG 2875 Mumbai Kandla 13:05 14:30 Rs. 2500 Daily SG 2876 Kandla Mumbai 15:10 16:50 Rs.2500 Daily *Porbandar-Mumbai is a non-RCS route



