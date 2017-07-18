Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SpiceJet to launch third daily direct flight on the UDAN routes Operations on Hyderabad-Pondicherry route to start from August 16 SpiceJet announced its third daily direct flight on the UDAN routes of Hyderabad-Pondicherry-Hyderabad effective August 16, 2017. In sync with the PM’s vision of transforming the lives of middle-class India, the announcement further reiterates SpiceJet’s commitment towards the national agenda of ‘Regional Connectivity’. With this new flight, Pondicherry will be connected with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati, Ahemdabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Vijaywada and Varanasi with convenient onward connections.



SpiceJet has been awarded six proposals and 11 routes under the first phase of the Government of India's UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme. Out of the six finalised proposals four will cater to unserved markets of Adampur, Kandla, Pondicherry and Jaisalmer whereas two will be for underserved markets of Porbandar and Kanpur. Flight operations have already commenced on Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai routes from July 10.



On the occasion, Shilpa Bhatia, Sr. Vice President - Commercial, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet is glad to announce its third UDAN route and is proud to be a part of the nationalistic agenda of regional connectivity. The new flight will get Pondicherry closer to major destinations on SpiceJets’ network.”



SpiceJet’s Q-400 aircraft – SG 1004, operating on the Hyderabad-Pondicherry route, will depart from Hyderabad at 10.00 am and arrive at Pondicherry at 11.20 am, whereas SG 1005 will depart from Pondicherry at 11.40 am and arrive at Hyderabad at 1.10 pm.



